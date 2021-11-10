OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Nov. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Lower Wolf Creek prescribed burn set for Nov. 12-14

A map marks the area of Lower Wolf Creek that is scheduled to have a prescribed burn on the Bradshaw Ranger District beginning Friday, Nov. 12, and going through Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (PNF/Courtesy)

A map marks the area of Lower Wolf Creek that is scheduled to have a prescribed burn on the Bradshaw Ranger District beginning Friday, Nov. 12, and going through Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (PNF/Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 10, 2021 2:28 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Fire officials with the Prescott National Forest have announced that a prescribed burn is planned for Lower Wolf Creek on the Bradshaw Ranger District is scheduled to begin Friday, Nov. 12, according to a news release.

The prescribed burn is scheduled to go through Sunday, Nov. 14.

“The Lower Wolf Creek burn is made up of three burn units for a total of 1,622 acres,” Prescott National Forest Service spokesperson Debbie Maneely said in a statement. “All three burn units are located approximately seven miles south of Prescott, along County 101, west of Senator Highway near Lower Wolf Creek Campground.”

The smoke is expected to stay on Prescott’s side of Mingus Mountain, but it may trickle into the Verde Valley depending on the winds this weekend.

“The Lower Wolf Creek RX will reduce fuels, restore wildlife habitat, and improve forest health. Prescribed fire is an effective tool to restore fire-adapted ecosystems by applying low- to moderate-intensity fire to the landscape under specific conditions within predetermined boundaries,” Maneely said. “Areas treated with prescribed fire can positively impact future wildfires by reducing fire intensity and adverse smoke effects and increasing the safety margin for firefighters.”

Other smoke impacts can be expected in the surrounding communities including Groom Creek, Ponderosa Park and possibly Wilhoit.

Recreational users are asked to please avoid the use of trails in the area, including Wolf Creek Loop Trail #384 and Kendall Camp Trail #65.

For information on alternate trails, please call the Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000. For fire information please call 928-925-1111, or visit fs.usda.gov/Prescott.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest Service.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News