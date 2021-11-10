Lower Wolf Creek prescribed burn set for Nov. 12-14
COTTONWOOD — Fire officials with the Prescott National Forest have announced that a prescribed burn is planned for Lower Wolf Creek on the Bradshaw Ranger District is scheduled to begin Friday, Nov. 12, according to a news release.
The prescribed burn is scheduled to go through Sunday, Nov. 14.
“The Lower Wolf Creek burn is made up of three burn units for a total of 1,622 acres,” Prescott National Forest Service spokesperson Debbie Maneely said in a statement. “All three burn units are located approximately seven miles south of Prescott, along County 101, west of Senator Highway near Lower Wolf Creek Campground.”
The smoke is expected to stay on Prescott’s side of Mingus Mountain, but it may trickle into the Verde Valley depending on the winds this weekend.
“The Lower Wolf Creek RX will reduce fuels, restore wildlife habitat, and improve forest health. Prescribed fire is an effective tool to restore fire-adapted ecosystems by applying low- to moderate-intensity fire to the landscape under specific conditions within predetermined boundaries,” Maneely said. “Areas treated with prescribed fire can positively impact future wildfires by reducing fire intensity and adverse smoke effects and increasing the safety margin for firefighters.”
Other smoke impacts can be expected in the surrounding communities including Groom Creek, Ponderosa Park and possibly Wilhoit.
Recreational users are asked to please avoid the use of trails in the area, including Wolf Creek Loop Trail #384 and Kendall Camp Trail #65.
For information on alternate trails, please call the Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000. For fire information please call 928-925-1111, or visit fs.usda.gov/Prescott.
Information provided by the Prescott National Forest Service.
