YCSO Search and Rescue teams kept busy rescuing 2 sets of hikers

SEDONA — A couple hiking Cathedral Rock this past weekend became lost after dark and needed to be led back to their vehicle by Verde Search and Rescue, according to a news release Tuesday.

With only their cellphones, water and wearing minimal amounts of clothing, the couple called for help Saturday, Nov. 6, after they realized they were lost and couldn’t find their way back down the path.

In less than two hours, however, members of the Verde Search and Rescue unit had the couple safely back to their car.

In another incident Sunday, Nov. 7, two men were forced to part ways while hiking West Clear Creek due to dehydration.

One man left his extra food and water with the 65-year-old dehydrated hiker and started for the north rim to call for help.

Verde Search and Rescue, along with Ranger 1 and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Response Team were called out.

“Ranger 1 eventually rescued the man, who by then was feeling better,” YCSO spokesperson Kristin Greene said in a statement. “Ranger 1 dropped him off at his vehicle where his companion was anxiously waiting.”

Greene added that it was an “undoubtedly nerve-racking day” for these hikers.

“They were rescued and got to go home safe and sound because of the dedicated and experienced YCSO volunteer auxiliary teams,” Greene said, adding that it’s important for outdoor enthusiasts to remember that in remote high desert areas, it gets very dark and cold rather quickly after the sun goes down.

“Another factor to consider is higher elevations which can cause you to tire and dehydrate more quickly. Please remember to bring a flashlight, extra food, and water, matches and warm clothing whenever you go hiking,” Greene said. “You may not think you will need them, but you can bet the rescued hikers wished they had done so.”

