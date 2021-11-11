OFFERS
Mingus cancels school Friday due to surge in COVID-19 cases among staff, students

Mingus Union High School officials have announced that school will be closed Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, due to a rising number in COVID-19 cases among staff and students. (Independent file photo)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: November 11, 2021 1:30 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Mingus Union High School District Superintendent Mike Westcott announced that due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases among staff and students, school will be closed Friday.

“As authorized by and in compliance with district policies, EBCD, EBCD-RA, EBCD-RB and ID, Mingus Union High School will be closed to student attendance on Friday, Nov. 12,” Westcott said in a letter to the governing board, employees, news media and stakeholders.

A planned closure was already in place for Veterans Day Thursday, Nov. 11.

Friday’s closure “does not impact” outdoor athletic events, such as the football game with Prescott High School at 7 p.m. Friday night, Nov. 12.

“This closure is in response to an increasing number of cases of COVID-19 among staff and students and related impacts on school staffing,” Westcott said in the letter. “This surge in cases reflects a county-wide trend. This action is necessary to provide time for contact tracing, quarantine follow-up, to arrange for coverage of staff absences, campus cleaning, disinfecting and air purification.”

Westcott added that school is scheduled to resume Monday, Nov. 15.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

