Mingus cancels school Friday due to surge in COVID-19 cases among staff, students
COTTONWOOD — Mingus Union High School District Superintendent Mike Westcott announced that due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases among staff and students, school will be closed Friday.
“As authorized by and in compliance with district policies, EBCD, EBCD-RA, EBCD-RB and ID, Mingus Union High School will be closed to student attendance on Friday, Nov. 12,” Westcott said in a letter to the governing board, employees, news media and stakeholders.
A planned closure was already in place for Veterans Day Thursday, Nov. 11.
Friday’s closure “does not impact” outdoor athletic events, such as the football game with Prescott High School at 7 p.m. Friday night, Nov. 12.
“This closure is in response to an increasing number of cases of COVID-19 among staff and students and related impacts on school staffing,” Westcott said in the letter. “This surge in cases reflects a county-wide trend. This action is necessary to provide time for contact tracing, quarantine follow-up, to arrange for coverage of staff absences, campus cleaning, disinfecting and air purification.”
Westcott added that school is scheduled to resume Monday, Nov. 15.
Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.
- YCSO, DPS investigating ‘suspicious’ death of man found in car along I-17
- Construction crews fixing slope slide in Jerome
- Police: 27-year-old Cottonwood man found with meth, cocaine in car punches officer, resists Taser during arrest
- Obituary: Minnie Davis Tavasci
- COVID-19 Update: Since May 1, 86.9% of individuals hospitalized due to virus were not vaccinated, health officials say
- Obituary: Phillip ('Phil') Earl England
- Obituary: Timothy Allen Allerdings, Sr.
- Photo: Town of Camp Verde throws block party for rodeo finalists
- Obituary: JC 'Sonny' Mathews
- COVID-19 Update: 2 Verde Valley clinics ready to administer vaccine to children ages 5-11
- Local firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19
- YCSO: 38-year-old Cottonwood man wanted for drugs flees grocery store parking lot during traffic stop; $500 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Cottonwood P&Z unanimously approves conditional use permit for 3-story buildings in 56-unit multi-family development
- Cottonwood P&Z seeks comment on potential 56-unit multi-family development on 6th Street; meeting set for Oct. 18
- Verde Valley Chief: Firefighter Bell died in the ‘line of duty’
- Photo: 1 sent to hospital after accident near 12th Street, 89A
- Photo: Rollover crash sends 1 to hospital via helicopter
- Police: Man claims he was dancing on roadside when struck by car in Jerome
- Obituary: John and Maureen Ruggiero
- Firefighters say goodbye to one of their own
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: