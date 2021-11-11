Mingus cancels school Friday due to surge in COVID-19 cases among staff, students

COTTONWOOD — Mingus Union High School District Superintendent Mike Westcott announced that due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases among staff and students, school will be closed Friday.

“As authorized by and in compliance with district policies, EBCD, EBCD-RA, EBCD-RB and ID, Mingus Union High School will be closed to student attendance on Friday, Nov. 12,” Westcott said in a letter to the governing board, employees, news media and stakeholders.

A planned closure was already in place for Veterans Day Thursday, Nov. 11.

Friday’s closure “does not impact” outdoor athletic events, such as the football game with Prescott High School at 7 p.m. Friday night, Nov. 12.

“This closure is in response to an increasing number of cases of COVID-19 among staff and students and related impacts on school staffing,” Westcott said in the letter. “This surge in cases reflects a county-wide trend. This action is necessary to provide time for contact tracing, quarantine follow-up, to arrange for coverage of staff absences, campus cleaning, disinfecting and air purification.”

Westcott added that school is scheduled to resume Monday, Nov. 15.

