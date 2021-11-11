Police: 36-year-old man arrested for waving rifle outside bar in Seligman

SELIGMAN — A 36-year-old Colorado man was arrested and charged with felony disorderly conduct after he walked toward a bar with an AR15 rifle, according to a news release.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies and DPS officers responded to multiple 911 reports Tuesday, Nov. 9, of 36-year-old Nathan A. Gibson walking toward the Black Cat Bar in Seligman with an AR15 rifle after a confrontation with patrons inside.

“Witnesses at the scene stated that the subject had been drinking in the bar when he began ‘talking nonsense’ about going to get his rifle from his hotel room and bringing it back into the bar, but he was not making specifics threats toward anyone,” YCSO spokesperson Kristin Greene said in a statement.

Patrons reportedly followed Gibson, however, who did in fact go into a hotel room and returned waving a 22-caliber rifle around. That is when the patrons began yelling at him to drop the weapon and began calling 911.

“Interestingly, Gibson then went back in his hotel room and called 911 himself, stating that he had dropped his rifle and that the patrons had taken it from him and that he wanted the patrons arrested for assault with a weapon,” Greene stated. “When YCSO deputies arrived, the subject gave a short statement about people harassing him and that ‘he just was going to go for a walk with his rifle to Boulder City because this town sucked.’”

Gibson told deputies that when the patrons of the bar yelled at him to drop his gun, he thought it was the police, Greene said.

“So he dropped it and ran into his room to call 911, clearly not making much sense. Gibson then declined to speak anymore,” Greene said.

Gibson was booked into the Prescott Jail.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.