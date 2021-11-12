COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County health officials pushing testing amid rise in new coronavirus cases

COTTONWOOD — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Yavapai County health officials are pushing for more testing.

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, officials with Yavapai County Community Health Services announced the following recommendations:

WHO SHOULD GET TESTED?

People with symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, fatigue, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell should get tested. People who have come into close contact with someone with a known case of COVID-19 should get tested five-to-seven days after their exposure.

“Getting tested before this may cause an inaccurate result. People who have been referred to get tested by their school or healthcare provider should get tested following the guidelines of the referring organization,” YCCHS Assistant Director Carol Lewis said in a statement Friday, Nov. 12.

WHO SHOULD NOT GET TESTED?

People who have tested positive once should not get tested again within three months unless they develop new symptoms. People can test positive for varying lengths of time after having COVID-19 and do not need a negative test result to return to work or school.

People who were not exposed to someone with a known case of COVID-19 should not get tested. People who were exposed to a close contact of a known case of COVID-19 should not get tested unless the person they were exposed to tests positive.

“Testing is a valuable resource. Our goal is to protect the health and well-being of the community, and this means prioritizing the testing of people with new COVID-19 symptoms, people at high-risk for COVID-19, and people with known exposures to COVID-19,” Lewis said.

For testing locations, visit azdhs.gov/covid19/index.php#everyone-get-tested.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County health officials reported on Friday that they’ve had 615 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths reported since Nov. 8, according to a news release.

The county has tested 98,241 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 30,102 positive cases and 735 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported 21 new patients Friday, while the Yavapai Regional Medical Center reported 59 new patients in Prescott and Prescott Valley. The Prescott VA reported four new patients.

The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a 17.9% positivity rate and 348 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending Oct. 31

STATE

Arizona health officials reported 4,447 additional cases and 51 deaths overnight Friday.

Friday's report and the 3,624 additional cases reported Thursday, Nov. 11, were larger than they normally would be because of a now-resolved recent electronic reporting problem, the department said.

“That said," the department said in a brief statement, “COVID-19 cases have been increasing in recent weeks, driving home the need for continuing tiered strategies of vaccination and mitigation, including masks and distancing indoors around those you don’t live with."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.