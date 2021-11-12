OFFERS
Obituary: Gerald Barrett

Gerald Barrett. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 12, 2021 5:17 p.m.

Gerald Barrett

1938 - 2021

Gerald Barrett, 83, peacefully passed away Nov. 3, 2021 surrounded by loved ones, after a battle with Parkinson. Gerald was born Sept. 26, 1938 in Winona, Missouri. He married Shirley Nov. 26, 1959.

They moved to the Verde Valley in 1967 and worked and owned Sedona Sheet Metal for 30 years before retiring where he could enjoy family, fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife Shirley Barrett; brothers Jim, George and Steve; son Markell, daughter Sherri Badger her husband Darell; grandsons, Connor Barrett, Joseph Islas wife Jodi and Thomas Ortiz; along with four great grandchildren.

Services will be held at Cross Church – Cornville (formerly 1st So. Baptist Church Cornville) Nov 27, 2021 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Barrow Neurological Foundation, 124 W. Thomas Rd., Ste. 250, Phoenix, AZ 85013 for Parkinson research.

