OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Nov. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: JC ‘Sonny’ Mathews

JC ‘Sonny’ Mathews. (Courtesy)

JC ‘Sonny’ Mathews. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 12, 2021 5:25 p.m.

JC ‘Sonny’ Mathews

1935 - 2021

JC “Sonny” Mathews, 86, passed away peacefully at home early Friday morning, October 29, 2021. He was born in Fort Towson, Oklahoma on March 26, 1935 to the late BW and Carrie Mae Mathews. He was raised in Happy Jack, Arizona and permanently moved to Camp Verde, Arizona in 1961.

He met his sweetheart, Darlene (Boog) in 1958 and they married in October of 1961. They are the proud parents of 7 “DAM” kids, 27 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren with a few more on the way!

Sonny enjoyed the outdoors. He loved sports, hunting, fishing and dancing with his Boog. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a Teamster in road construction by trade.

Sonny is survived by his wife, Darlene of 60 years; his children, Deon, Daryl, Dana, Doree, David, Denae and Desrael and his sister, Inez.

Visitation was held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Camp Verde, on Saturday, November 5th. Funeral services followed.


Condolences for the family may be left at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News