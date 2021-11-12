Obituary: Patricia ‘Pat’ Wood
Patricia ‘Pat’ Wood
1932 - 2021
Patricia “Pat” Wood Born in Edgerton, Wyoming September 24, 1932, Pat Wood as she was known in the Verde Valley, passed away October 31, 2021. We know she is dancing on the clouds with the love of her life, Pete Shill.
Pat is survived by four children: Deb Ross of Arch Cape, OR; Guy Wood of Kingman, AZ; Ryn Nelson of Cottonwood, AZ and Jan Beeler of Mayer, AZ.
Pat was a long-time realtor in Sedona, AZ, since 1976. She began working for Broker, Duane Miller at Foothills Real Estate and retired her license October 31, 2013. Pat’s real estate expertise was in horse properties, due to her extensive knowledge of horses. She was known for her professionalism, hard work, honest, generosity, sweetness, and an unforgettable laugh.
Pat brought light and life to so many and will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. The family asks that there be no flowers but if you would like to remember her, please donate in her name to the Verde Valley Humane Society or a charity of your choice. Cards may be sent to Ryn Nelson at PO Box 464, Cottonwood, AZ 86326. Please visit www.buelerfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.
