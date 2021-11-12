Obituary: Patricia R. Connelly-White
Patricia R. Connelly-White
1930 - 2021
Patricia R. Connelly-White Full of life with a goal of helping others describes Pat White. God accepted Pat into eternal life on October 31, 2021 as her name was written in the Book of Life. She was born to William and Frances Connelly on November 20, 1930 in Foraker, OK. Pat earned her degree as a Registered Nurse from St. John’s Hospital, School of Nursing, Tulsa, OK in 1952 as a Surgical Nurse. When Pat decided to move to Flagstaff to be closer to her family, a Surgeon, in Oklahoma, wrote her a glowing letter of recommendation to Flagstaff Hospital (1963). He wrote,“I can say only the most superlative things concerning her as regards to her character, her ability, and her evenness of disposition.”
Following her surgical career at Flagstaff Hospital, Pat was employed by Coconino Public Health Services as a District Nurse. Concurrently, her desire to work with families drew her to be a nurse with Head Start. Pat found herself actively engaged with home visits with families, which she dearly loved.
During her retirement, she volunteered at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Flagstaff as its wedding coordinator. Pat assured that weddings at Nativity proceeded perfectly as planned. This filled her heart with many loving stories and joy.
Ultimately, Pat moved to Cottonwood, AZ to be close to her sister, Iona Connelly-Turner. There were many family meals filled with laughter and remembrances of their lives filled their conversations.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, William and Frances Connelly; sister and brother-in-law, Iona and David “Bing” Turner and nephew, William “Billy” Turner. Survivors include nephews, David “Bulldog” Turner (Jannie) and Robert “BT” Turner (Kathy), and niece, Mary Caviness (Mike); as well as many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews as well as friends. In remembrance of Pat, her wishes were for donations to go to Saint Joseph’s Catholic School at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood.
Visitation and Rosary will be held at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Ave, Cottonwood, November 18th from 3-5:00 p.m., Rosary at 4:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd, in Cottonwood, AZ on November 19th at 11:00 am; followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery, 201 W. University Drive, Flagstaff, AZ, between 2:00 - 2:30 pm. Remembrances can be sent to an online guestbook at:www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information was provided by the family.
