Obituary: Cole Thornton

Cole Thornton

1986 - 2021

Cole Thornton, 35, of Clarkdale, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021 near Tombstone, Arizona. He was the husband of Amber Thornton, father of Dakota, and stepfather to Kinsley and Kayleigh.



Born in Anaheim Hills, California August 11, 1986. He was the son of Ken and Debbie Thornton, also of Clarkdale.



Cole graduated from Mingus Union High School in 2005. He was employed by Connelly Electric in the HVAC sales dept. He was also a cofounder of Rule 1 Cowboys. Cole had a charming and giving personality. His infectious laugh could be heard for blocks. Everyone wanted to be around him because they knew it would be a good time.



Cole was an accomplished RC pilot and could fly anything with wings. He was a member of the Central Arizona Modelers RC Flyers. He was an active and enthusiastic part of the SxS community.



He was a board member and Range Operations Officer of the Arizona Yavapai Rangers Cowboy Action Shooting Club.



On the day of his passing, Cole finished in the Top 10 of his class at the Arizona State S.A.S.S. Championship.



Cole is survived by his wife, children, parents, brother Eric Thornton, and countless friends. He was loved very much and will be sorely missed.



No flowers please, condolence cards may be mailed to Amber Thornton, PO Box 430, Clarkdale, Az 86324.



A memorial will be held on November 15, 2021 at Cottonwood Community Clubhouse, 805 N. Main St., Cottonwood, Az 86326 at 4:00 pm.