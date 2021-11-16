The Bolshoi Ballet’s ‘Spartacus’ premieres onscreen Nov. 21

The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, Nov. 21, when it hosts the big screen premiere of “Spartacus” — a brand new production — from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow, according to a news release.

There will be one show at 3 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

In Imperial Rome led by Crassus, Spartacus and his wife Phrygia are reduced to slavery and are separated by slave dealers. His love for her and his desire for freedom lead him to revolt against the Roman army with the help of the other captives. But the treacherous Aegina, who seeks to conquer Crassus and gain power, will get in the way of Spartacus’s plan.

Huge in scale and spectacular in effect, “Spartacus” is a true tour de force of a ballet, set to Aram Khachaturian’s superb score. With an incredible display of might from the four leading dancers to the entire corps de ballet, its passionate pas de deux, and larger-than-life pyrotechnical feats, “Spartacus” is the ultimate spectacle of virtuosity and lyricism born at the Bolshoi Theatre.

“Spartacus” from the Bolshoi Ballet will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for film festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona.

Information provided by Sedona International Film Festival.