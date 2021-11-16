‘Every Christmas Story Ever Told’ highlights upcoming Sedona Arts Academy events

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!), Dec. 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

To kick off this holiday season, Emerson Theater Collaborative presents Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!), a play written by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald and John K. Alvarez. This production is sponsored in part by the City of Sedona, No Moss Brands, and Caldwell Banker.

Instead of performing Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told – plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. Starring William Gabriel Greer, Joshua Rivedal, and Jimmy Shoffman.

Tickets are $35 to $55 and can be purchased at bit.ly/etc-ticketleap-xmas-2021 or by calling 860-705-9711.

Black Friday Comedy Hour, Friday, Nov. 26, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Join the cast of Every Christmas Story Ever Told and Then Some for some great laughs. There will also be local comedians joining in on the fun. ‘Tis the season to be laughing! So what’s your excuse? Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 at the door. Premium seating is available for $40 per person. Part of the proceeds will be used to help support the food pantry in the Village of Oak Creek. Buy your tickets at bit.ly/saa-black-friday-comedy-2021.

Argentine Tango Night with Dana on Monday, Nov. 22, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

In this beginner level series, Dana De Luz will teach the proper hold and energy of Argentine tango, as well as give you a small series of movements to practice with the music. Each class will be followed by a 30-minute practica (tango practice with other students). Dana will also teach the basics of etiquette for a Milonga (Argentine tango social dance). Because Argentine tango is such a close dance masks will be required, hand sanitizer is available, and vaccinations are recommended. Advanced registration is suggested. For the four-week series, the price is $85 or drop-in for $30 per session. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/saa-tango-fall21.

Drumming Master Class with Sabina Sandoval, Nov. 21, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Join us for Sabina Sandoval's Free to be Me Drumming Event Master Class. Let our spirits soar, and the pulse of the earth be felt, by people united by the healing rhythm, the pounding of our hearts with one of the most powerful instruments in the world...the drum. This is for all ages and skill levels. Tickets are $35 in advance or $45 at the door. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/SAA-open-mic-weekly or call or call 860-705-9711.

Cooking with Chef Minyan Zhu, Thursdays, through Dec. 9, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Empower yourself to make the most delicious soups, sourdough, sourdough pizza using seasonal ingredients and techniques that will give you limitless options when it comes to crafting your meals.

Upcoming class schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 18 - Blender Magic

Thursday, Dec. 9 - Art of the Pickle

Advanced registration is recommended for these events. Full series package is $135 with advance purchase or $145 at the door. Single classes are $35 each in advance or $45 at the door. Classes are limited to 30 participants. We are following CDC COVID-19 guidelines for masks and vaccinations. Sorry, no refunds. Tickets are available at bit.ly/saa-cooking-class-fall21 or call 860-705-9711.

