Festival presents ‘Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road’ premiere Nov. 17-24

The Sedona International Film Festival joins cinemas around the globe for a worldwide theatrical premiere of “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” showing Nov. 17-24 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, according to a news release.

Join The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson on an intimate journey through his legendary career as he reminisces with Rolling Stone editor and longtime friend, Jason Fine.

“Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” features a new song written and performed by Wilson and interviews with Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Nick Jonas, Linda Perry, Jim James, Gustavo Dudamel and Al Jardine.

Wilson is, indisputably, one of the greatest musicians who’s ever lived. He turned pop music into hymnals, with an unprecedented mastery of the recording studio that produced, as well as inspired, some of the most acclaimed albums of all time. He’s also one of the most misunderstood, and we’ve never heard his whole story from the most important perspective: his own.

“Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” is an entirely different kind of documentary: driving around LA with his best friend, Wilson revisits the places that were formative in his legendary career, while archival footage and Wilson’s own words fill in the backstory. This is the definitive telling of one of pop music’s most influential figures, and a must for any fan.

“Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 17-24. Show times will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Sunday and Tuesday, Nov. 17, 19, 21 and 23; and 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 22 and 24.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.