Obituary: Rosa Louise Basham Shumway
Rosa Louise Basham Shumway
1937 - 2021
Rosa Louise Basham Shumway, beloved mother and grandmother, passed peacefully to the next life on November 11, 2021 in Smithfield, Utah. Born to Willie and Pauline Basham June 26, 1937 in Louisville, Kentucky, Rosa was the second daughter amongst seven brothers. She is survived by brothers, Frankie (Shirley) Basham of Black Canyon City, AZ; Howard (Jeannie) Basham of Texarkana, TX; and Willie (Carolyn) Basham of Cornville, AZ.
Rosa was married to Ron Shumway for 45 years before Ron passed fifteen years ago.
Ron and Rosa are the parents of Georgia Shumway Crouch (Robert) of Hyrum, Utah; James Shumway (Rebecca) of Parker, Colorado; and Mark Shumway (Nana) of London, England. They are grandparents to twelve and great grandparents of seven.
For many years Rosa was a real estate broker and owner of Green Valley Realty. She was a long-time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Cornville Ward. Rosa befriended and influenced many of the Verde area and was known for her compassion and generosity.
Services honoring Rosa’s life will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Westcott Mortuary in Cottonwood, Arizona. Family visitation at 10:00 am, service at 11:00. Internment at All Souls Cemetery.
