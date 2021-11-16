‘Patio Concert Series’ continues at Jerome’s Tommy Rocks with Lee Zimmer

Local classical guitarist phenom Lee Zimmer will perform at Tommy Rocks music store Saturday, Nov. 20, as part of Tommy Rocks “Patio Concert Series,” according to a news release.

“Zimmer is a virtuoso performer who has delighted audiences with his elegance and sense of musicality as a soloist and ensemble player for over three decades,” Tommy Anderson said in a news release.

From southern California, Lee studied classical guitar extensively with Maestro Seiko Sesoko from 1978 through 1984 and performed in master classes with Manuel Barrueco, Sharon Isben, David Russell, Michael Newman and Jorge Morel.

Lee recorded and released a CD in 2003 with his guitar duo, Duo Sesoko, which features his arrangement of Le Tombeau de Couperin by Maurice Ravel. In 2007 Lee recorded a solo CD, Encarnacion, which features the music of Augustine Barrios, Manuel Ponce, Federico Moreno-Torroba, and others.

Lee was formally professor of guitar studies at both Cal Baptist and La Sierra Universities from 1990 to 2019. He taught as well at Riverside and Chaffey community Colleges.

Lee currently resides in Cottonwood and teaches guitar at Verde Valley Music in Cottonwood.

“This performance on the patio of Tommy Rocks music store in Jerome will be one you won’t want to miss,” Anderson said.

