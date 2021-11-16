Sound Bites Grill to host several musicians Nov. 17-21 in Sedona

Sound Bites Grill in Sedona prides itself in providing one of the best live-music venues in northern Arizona.

Offering a professional stage, lighting and sound system, it is a perfect venue to see Sedona’s best musicians perform; as well as the national acts that pass through regularly.

This week Sound Bites features a number of local musical luminaries starting Wednesday, Nov. 17, with Patrick Ki & Friends hosting their weekly “Wineaux Wednesday” wine tasting event from 5 to 7 p.m.

With Ki as the center piece of the group, on guitar and Ukulele, he brings some of the finest talent in Sedona on stage with him.

Melodic, centered and talented, Ki and his bandmates take you on a musical ride you are bound to enjoy.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s “Chill on the Hill” featuring the talented Eric Miller, with Adrial Zang on percussion. Both Zang and Miller are seasoned professionals that truly enjoy sharing a stage. The music they play is all about chilling and staying cool no matter how hot things get.

The music gets hotter on “Flashback Friday,” Nov. 19, from 7 to 10 p.m., featuring Miller, bass man Troy Perkins and drummer Eddie Baratinni.

This talented trio takes you back through time playing the songs we have grown to love with newfound fervor and interpretation.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, from 7 to 10 p.m., it’s the Eric Miller Band heating up the evening. Once again, it’s Barattini and Perkins backing him up, with sax player Chris Counelis joining at times. This band specializes in providing the kind of dance music you just can’t resist moving to.

On Sunday, Nov. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. it’s Corey Spector lighting up the Celebrity Showcase Room stage.

Spector packs the energy of a full band into his solo performances. His music bursts through a room and he gets everyone singing along or dancing to the tunes he plays. Locals hope he makes Sedona a permanent place to live and play.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. State Route 89A, Sedona. Please call 928-282-2713 for more information.

Information provided by Sound Bites Grill.