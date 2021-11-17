OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Nov. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

16-year-old male found dead under I-17 overpass near Camp Verde

This map shows the location of the Arena Del Loma overpass on Interstate-17 where a 16-year-old male was found deceased late Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Police continue to investigate and have not released the cause of death. (Google Maps screenshot)

This map shows the location of the Arena Del Loma overpass on Interstate-17 where a 16-year-old male was found deceased late Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Police continue to investigate and have not released the cause of death. (Google Maps screenshot)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: November 17, 2021 2:58 p.m.

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-year-old male who was found deceased under an overpass on Interstate 17 late Tuesday night.

At 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, CVMO received a call from concerned parents regarding their teen-aged son who was overdue from an outing.

“Information was that their son left the residence at approximately 5:45 p.m. for a short ride on his ‘dirt bike,’ which he has done on many occasions,” CVMO spokesperson Stephen Butler said in a statement Wednesday, Nov. 17.

With the help of deputies from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Department of Public Safety (DPS), the search began for the 16-year-old male.

By 9:10 p.m., police found the juvenile next to the roadway on I-17 northbound under the Arena Del Loma overpass with apparent fatal injuries.

“Shortly after finding the juvenile, the area was checked and the dirt bike he was riding was found approximately 100 yards to the east of the overpass, on Arena Del Loma,” Butler said.

The juvenile was transported to the Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death, police said Wednesday.

“A thorough investigation is currently being conducted by CVMO detectives, and medical examiner’s office,” Butler said. “At this time, no final ruling has been determined as to the manner and cause in the death. There is no immediate hazard or threat to the community.”

No further information was provided.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News