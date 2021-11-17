16-year-old male found dead under I-17 overpass near Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-year-old male who was found deceased under an overpass on Interstate 17 late Tuesday night.
At 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, CVMO received a call from concerned parents regarding their teen-aged son who was overdue from an outing.
“Information was that their son left the residence at approximately 5:45 p.m. for a short ride on his ‘dirt bike,’ which he has done on many occasions,” CVMO spokesperson Stephen Butler said in a statement Wednesday, Nov. 17.
With the help of deputies from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Department of Public Safety (DPS), the search began for the 16-year-old male.
By 9:10 p.m., police found the juvenile next to the roadway on I-17 northbound under the Arena Del Loma overpass with apparent fatal injuries.
“Shortly after finding the juvenile, the area was checked and the dirt bike he was riding was found approximately 100 yards to the east of the overpass, on Arena Del Loma,” Butler said.
The juvenile was transported to the Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death, police said Wednesday.
“A thorough investigation is currently being conducted by CVMO detectives, and medical examiner’s office,” Butler said. “At this time, no final ruling has been determined as to the manner and cause in the death. There is no immediate hazard or threat to the community.”
No further information was provided.
Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.
- Police: 27-year-old Cottonwood man found with meth, cocaine in car punches officer, resists Taser during arrest
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County health officials pushing testing amid rise in new coronavirus cases
- Police: 36-year-old man arrested for waving rifle outside bar in Seligman
- Verde Valley firefighters douse car fire at gas pump
- COVID-19 Update: New data shows only 2.1% vaccination rate in positive cases among Yavapai County teens
- Obituary: Cole Thornton
- Mingus cancels school Friday due to surge in COVID-19 cases among staff, students
- Breached dam in Clarkdale will be removed from Verde River
- YCSO, DPS investigating ‘suspicious’ death of man found in car along I-17
- Obituary: Patricia ‘Pat’ Wood
- Local firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19
- Police: 27-year-old Cottonwood man found with meth, cocaine in car punches officer, resists Taser during arrest
- YCSO: 38-year-old Cottonwood man wanted for drugs flees grocery store parking lot during traffic stop; $500 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Cottonwood P&Z unanimously approves conditional use permit for 3-story buildings in 56-unit multi-family development
- Verde Valley Chief: Firefighter Bell died in the ‘line of duty’
- Photo: Rollover crash sends 1 to hospital via helicopter
- YCSO, DPS investigating ‘suspicious’ death of man found in car along I-17
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County health officials pushing testing amid rise in new coronavirus cases
- Firefighters say goodbye to one of their own
- Funeral services for Verde Valley Firefighter Tyrone Bell set for Nov. 1
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: