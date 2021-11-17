ADOT partners with National Weather Service to better inform drivers of winter storms
COTTONWOOD — Cooler temperatures are around the corner and that means snow in Arizona’s high country.
To help travelers this winter, the Arizona Department of Transportation has partnered with the National Weather Service to create graphics that use their color code for storm severity to better inform drivers of what to expect from winter storms, according to a news release.
ORANGE
Orange is a moderate-impact snowstorm. With this type of storm, drivers should slow down when roads are slick with snow and ice and prepare to spend longer on the road. Leave extra room behind the vehicle ahead.
RED
Red is a high-impact snowstorm. In this scenario, drivers should avoid travel if possible. If delay is not possible, strongly consider using 4x4 or snow chains and prepare to spend extended amounts of time in the vehicle.
PURPLE
Purple is an extreme-impact storm with 2 to 3 inches of snowfall per hour. Drivers should avoid travel altogether during this type of storm due to dangerous travel conditions.
In each case, drivers should pack an emergency kit that includes blankets, warm clothing, a fully charged cellphone, food and water, medication and sand or kitty litter.
ADOT will use these graphics on its social media accounts to help drivers know what intensity of snowstorm to expect so drivers can make informed decisions about travel.
ADOT’s Twitter account (@ArizonaDOT) and Facebook page (facebook.com/AZDOT) provide real-time information and interaction.
Drivers can also check road conditions by calling 511 or visiting az511.gov. And the free ADOT Alerts app available at azdot.gov/ADOTAlerts will send critical information, including alternate routes, should snow and ice close a major highway.
SNOWPLOWS
ADOT is also ready to help keep highways clear of snow and ice this winter with its fleet of 200 snowplows.
Many of these plows include auxiliary cab heaters to keep drivers warm while not idling and wasting fuel; heated windshields to prevent wipers from freezing and getting stuck; backup cameras and a camera and laser guidance system to help guide operators; state-of-the-art lighting packages, and front flex plows that can bend in different configurations to remove snow.
“If you come across a snowplow working to clear the road, always help out the plow driver by staying back until the driver pulls over to let traffic pass,” a news release stated. “Also, never assume a snowplow operator knows your vehicle is nearby. If you can’t see the plow driver, there’s a good chance the driver can’t see you.”
MORE ON SAFETY
Check out more safety tips before resuming your travels this winter season by visiting azdot.gov/KnowSnow.
Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.
- Police: 27-year-old Cottonwood man found with meth, cocaine in car punches officer, resists Taser during arrest
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County health officials pushing testing amid rise in new coronavirus cases
- Police: 36-year-old man arrested for waving rifle outside bar in Seligman
- Verde Valley firefighters douse car fire at gas pump
- COVID-19 Update: New data shows only 2.1% vaccination rate in positive cases among Yavapai County teens
- Obituary: Cole Thornton
- Mingus cancels school Friday due to surge in COVID-19 cases among staff, students
- Breached dam in Clarkdale will be removed from Verde River
- YCSO, DPS investigating ‘suspicious’ death of man found in car along I-17
- Obituary: Patricia ‘Pat’ Wood
- Local firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19
- Police: 27-year-old Cottonwood man found with meth, cocaine in car punches officer, resists Taser during arrest
- YCSO: 38-year-old Cottonwood man wanted for drugs flees grocery store parking lot during traffic stop; $500 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Cottonwood P&Z unanimously approves conditional use permit for 3-story buildings in 56-unit multi-family development
- Verde Valley Chief: Firefighter Bell died in the ‘line of duty’
- Photo: Rollover crash sends 1 to hospital via helicopter
- YCSO, DPS investigating ‘suspicious’ death of man found in car along I-17
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County health officials pushing testing amid rise in new coronavirus cases
- Firefighters say goodbye to one of their own
- Funeral services for Verde Valley Firefighter Tyrone Bell set for Nov. 1
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: