City of Cottonwood announces closures for Thanksgiving holiday
COTTONWOOD — The City of Cottonwood announced its administrative offices would be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, in observance of Thanksgiving, according to a news release.
The Cottonwood Public Library will be closed from Nov. 25-26, and will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 9 a.m.
The Cottonwood Recreation Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, and will resume normal hours of operation on Friday, Nov. 26.
Cottonwood Area Transit (CAT) and Verde Shuttle will not be offering bus service and offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Regular bus service will return on Friday, Nov. 26, however CAT administrative offices will remain closed for the day.
Public Safety will be working regular hours and emergency utility personnel will be on-call and available.
“The City of Cottonwood thanks you for your understanding as our staff enjoys the holiday in the company of their family and friends,” a statement read. “The entire team at the City of Cottonwood wishes you a safe and happy Thanksgiving.”
For more information, please contact the City of Cottonwood at 928-634-5526.
Information provided by the City of Cottonwood.
- Police: 27-year-old Cottonwood man found with meth, cocaine in car punches officer, resists Taser during arrest
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County health officials pushing testing amid rise in new coronavirus cases
- Verde Valley firefighters douse car fire at gas pump
- COVID-19 Update: New data shows only 2.1% vaccination rate in positive cases among Yavapai County teens
- Obituary: Cole Thornton
- Police: 36-year-old man arrested for waving rifle outside bar in Seligman
- Mingus cancels school Friday due to surge in COVID-19 cases among staff, students
- 16-year-old male found dead under I-17 overpass near Camp Verde
- Breached dam in Clarkdale will be removed from Verde River
- Obituary: Patricia ‘Pat’ Wood
- Local firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19
- Police: 27-year-old Cottonwood man found with meth, cocaine in car punches officer, resists Taser during arrest
- YCSO: 38-year-old Cottonwood man wanted for drugs flees grocery store parking lot during traffic stop; $500 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Cottonwood P&Z unanimously approves conditional use permit for 3-story buildings in 56-unit multi-family development
- Verde Valley Chief: Firefighter Bell died in the ‘line of duty’
- Photo: Rollover crash sends 1 to hospital via helicopter
- YCSO, DPS investigating ‘suspicious’ death of man found in car along I-17
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County health officials pushing testing amid rise in new coronavirus cases
- Verde Valley firefighters douse car fire at gas pump
- Firefighters say goodbye to one of their own
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: