OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Nov. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City of Cottonwood announces closures for Thanksgiving holiday

The City of Cottonwood announced its administrative offices would be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, in observance of Thanksgiving. (Independent stock photo)

The City of Cottonwood announced its administrative offices would be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, in observance of Thanksgiving. (Independent stock photo)

Originally Published: November 18, 2021 5:06 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — The City of Cottonwood announced its administrative offices would be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, in observance of Thanksgiving, according to a news release.

The Cottonwood Public Library will be closed from Nov. 25-26, and will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 9 a.m.

The Cottonwood Recreation Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, and will resume normal hours of operation on Friday, Nov. 26.

Cottonwood Area Transit (CAT) and Verde Shuttle will not be offering bus service and offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Regular bus service will return on Friday, Nov. 26, however CAT administrative offices will remain closed for the day.

Public Safety will be working regular hours and emergency utility personnel will be on-call and available.

“The City of Cottonwood thanks you for your understanding as our staff enjoys the holiday in the company of their family and friends,” a statement read. “The entire team at the City of Cottonwood wishes you a safe and happy Thanksgiving.”

For more information, please contact the City of Cottonwood at 928-634-5526.

Information provided by the City of Cottonwood.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News