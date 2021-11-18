City of Cottonwood announces closures for Thanksgiving holiday

COTTONWOOD — The City of Cottonwood announced its administrative offices would be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, in observance of Thanksgiving, according to a news release.

The Cottonwood Public Library will be closed from Nov. 25-26, and will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 9 a.m.

The Cottonwood Recreation Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, and will resume normal hours of operation on Friday, Nov. 26.

Cottonwood Area Transit (CAT) and Verde Shuttle will not be offering bus service and offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Regular bus service will return on Friday, Nov. 26, however CAT administrative offices will remain closed for the day.

Public Safety will be working regular hours and emergency utility personnel will be on-call and available.

“The City of Cottonwood thanks you for your understanding as our staff enjoys the holiday in the company of their family and friends,” a statement read. “The entire team at the City of Cottonwood wishes you a safe and happy Thanksgiving.”

For more information, please contact the City of Cottonwood at 928-634-5526.

Information provided by the City of Cottonwood.