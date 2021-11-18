Police: Box truck plunges 300 feet down canyon after being rear-ended by tractor-trailer on I-17

CAMP VERDE — A tractor-trailer collided with a freightliner traveling northbound on Interstate 17 early Thursday morning, causing it to break through the guardrail and plunge 300 feet down an embankment before catching fire, according to police.

At 6:08 a.m. at milepost 281 just a few miles south of the Cottonwood/Payson exit on I-17, a large box truck (freightliner) was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer, forcing it to go into the emergency lane and through the guardrail before rolling down an embankment and coming to a stop.

“At that time the driver was able to get the door open and get out of the truck, which had rolled a few times,” Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves told the Independent on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The driver was uninjured, Graves said.

The tractor-trailer causing the accident was of the flatbed variety and was carrying water and construction material.

“It was going too fast for traffic conditions,” Graves said about what the investigation had revealed so far.

The right lane heading northbound on I-17 was closed for several hours after the accident and at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, crews were still trying to reach the wreckage at the bottom of the embankment.

Graves said the investigation was still ongoing, but it did not appear that impairment was a factor and as of 4:53 p.m. Thursday, no citations had yet to be issued.

