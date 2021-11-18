Police: Box truck plunges 300 feet down canyon after being rear-ended by tractor-trailer on I-17
CAMP VERDE — A tractor-trailer collided with a freightliner traveling northbound on Interstate 17 early Thursday morning, causing it to break through the guardrail and plunge 300 feet down an embankment before catching fire, according to police.
At 6:08 a.m. at milepost 281 just a few miles south of the Cottonwood/Payson exit on I-17, a large box truck (freightliner) was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer, forcing it to go into the emergency lane and through the guardrail before rolling down an embankment and coming to a stop.
“At that time the driver was able to get the door open and get out of the truck, which had rolled a few times,” Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves told the Independent on Thursday, Nov. 18.
The driver was uninjured, Graves said.
The tractor-trailer causing the accident was of the flatbed variety and was carrying water and construction material.
“It was going too fast for traffic conditions,” Graves said about what the investigation had revealed so far.
The right lane heading northbound on I-17 was closed for several hours after the accident and at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, crews were still trying to reach the wreckage at the bottom of the embankment.
Graves said the investigation was still ongoing, but it did not appear that impairment was a factor and as of 4:53 p.m. Thursday, no citations had yet to be issued.
Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.
- Police: 27-year-old Cottonwood man found with meth, cocaine in car punches officer, resists Taser during arrest
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County health officials pushing testing amid rise in new coronavirus cases
- Verde Valley firefighters douse car fire at gas pump
- COVID-19 Update: New data shows only 2.1% vaccination rate in positive cases among Yavapai County teens
- Obituary: Cole Thornton
- Police: 36-year-old man arrested for waving rifle outside bar in Seligman
- Mingus cancels school Friday due to surge in COVID-19 cases among staff, students
- 16-year-old male found dead under I-17 overpass near Camp Verde
- Breached dam in Clarkdale will be removed from Verde River
- Obituary: Patricia ‘Pat’ Wood
- Local firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19
- Police: 27-year-old Cottonwood man found with meth, cocaine in car punches officer, resists Taser during arrest
- YCSO: 38-year-old Cottonwood man wanted for drugs flees grocery store parking lot during traffic stop; $500 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Cottonwood P&Z unanimously approves conditional use permit for 3-story buildings in 56-unit multi-family development
- Verde Valley Chief: Firefighter Bell died in the ‘line of duty’
- Photo: Rollover crash sends 1 to hospital via helicopter
- YCSO, DPS investigating ‘suspicious’ death of man found in car along I-17
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County health officials pushing testing amid rise in new coronavirus cases
- Verde Valley firefighters douse car fire at gas pump
- Firefighters say goodbye to one of their own
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: