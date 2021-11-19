Cottonwood Community Band rings in the holidays with free concert
The Cottonwood Community Band will perform its 2021 holiday concert Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. As always, the concert is free.
The annual musical event, under the direction of Jeff Bowell, is scheduled at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts in Camp Verde.
The theme for this holiday concert is “A Christmas Festival,” and the Leroy Anderson composition by that title will be the lead-off selection. The band will also perform “A Hanukkah Festival,” which is also a medley of three traditional Hanukkah songs.
While many of the songs to be performed are holiday standards, arrangements are quite unique. “What Child Is This?” is in a style that recalls the Irish Riverdance. “Carol of the Bells” is arranged in a symphonic setting with a driving rhythm section. A piece called “Holiday Portraits” uses snippets of several well-known carols in ways you’ll just have to hear.
For the kids (and for adults who still remember) the band will perform the poem “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” There will be two opportunities for a Sleigh Ride in the program, so maybe bring your mittens. And be prepared for a singalong.
The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts is located at 210 Camp Lincoln Road, adjacent to the Camp Verde Elementary School.
Information provided by the Cottonwood Community Band.
