OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Nov. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Gene Leroy Vanderhoef

Gene Leroy Vanderhoef (Courtesy)

Gene Leroy Vanderhoef (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 19, 2021 6:21 p.m.

Gene Leroy Vanderhoef

1936-2021

Gene Leroy Vanderhoef, 85, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, in Rimrock, Arizona.

Gene was born on April 11, 1936 in Saco, Montana and he grew up in Vancouver, Washington.

After graduating from high school, Gene joined the US Air Force, where he worked as an electronics technician. Ultimately, Gene retired from the USAF in 1975 and settled down with his wife Ruth and children in Cottonwood, AZ in 1977.

Gene and Ruth were married in Little Rock, Arkansas on September 7, 1965. They remained happily married until Ruth’s death in 2018.

Gene was an active member of the local Kiwanis Club for many years and Gene and Ruth were both familiar and active members of the community.

Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth and his son, Howard.

He is survived by his daughter, Yevonne Merlin and her husband, Paul Merlin, of Rimrock, AZ.

Gene is also survived by his four grandsons: Sean, Patrick, Matthew and Ian Merlin and his great- granddaughter, Melody Merlin.

A funeral service will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 1:30 pm, with visitation at 1:00 pm.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News