Obituary: Michael Hughes
Michael Hughes
1967-2021
Michael Hughes, 54, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away at home on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Michael was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 10, 1967, to Glenn and Beverly Hughes.
Mike graduated from Cheyenne Central High School in 1985.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly, and his grandson, Eli.
Michael is survived by and will be greatly missed by his father, Glenn; two daughters, Brittany and Paris, a son, Jeremy; three grandchildren, Josh, Allen and Hawk, his sisters, Sharon, Glenna, and Robin, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the American Heart Association or the American Lung Association on Michael’s behalf.
Information provided by Bueler Cottonwood Funeral Home.
- 16-year-old male found dead under I-17 overpass near Camp Verde
- Police: 27-year-old Cottonwood man found with meth, cocaine in car punches officer, resists Taser during arrest
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County health officials pushing testing amid rise in new coronavirus cases
- Verde Valley firefighters douse car fire at gas pump
- Woman who brandished gun during road-rage incident sentenced to prison
- Obituary: Cole Thornton
- COVID-19 Update: New data shows only 2.1% vaccination rate in positive cases among Yavapai County teens
- Police: Box truck plunges 300 feet down canyon after being rear-ended by tractor-trailer on I-17
- Police: 36-year-old man arrested for waving rifle outside bar in Seligman
- Obituary: Patricia ‘Pat’ Wood
- Police: 27-year-old Cottonwood man found with meth, cocaine in car punches officer, resists Taser during arrest
- 16-year-old male found dead under I-17 overpass near Camp Verde
- YCSO: 38-year-old Cottonwood man wanted for drugs flees grocery store parking lot during traffic stop; $500 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Cottonwood P&Z unanimously approves conditional use permit for 3-story buildings in 56-unit multi-family development
- Verde Valley Chief: Firefighter Bell died in the ‘line of duty’
- Photo: Rollover crash sends 1 to hospital via helicopter
- Local firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19
- YCSO, DPS investigating ‘suspicious’ death of man found in car along I-17
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County health officials pushing testing amid rise in new coronavirus cases
- Verde Valley firefighters douse car fire at gas pump
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: