Obituary: Michael Hughes

Michael Hughes

1967-2021

Michael Hughes, 54, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away at home on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Michael was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 10, 1967, to Glenn and Beverly Hughes.

Mike graduated from Cheyenne Central High School in 1985.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly, and his grandson, Eli.



Michael is survived by and will be greatly missed by his father, Glenn; two daughters, Brittany and Paris, a son, Jeremy; three grandchildren, Josh, Allen and Hawk, his sisters, Sharon, Glenna, and Robin, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the American Heart Association or the American Lung Association on Michael’s behalf.



Information provided by Bueler Cottonwood Funeral Home.