OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Nov. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Michael Hughes

Michael Hughes (Courtesy)

Michael Hughes (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 19, 2021 6:26 p.m.

Michael Hughes

1967-2021

Michael Hughes, 54, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away at home on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Michael was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 10, 1967, to Glenn and Beverly Hughes.

Mike graduated from Cheyenne Central High School in 1985.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly, and his grandson, Eli.

Michael is survived by and will be greatly missed by his father, Glenn; two daughters, Brittany and Paris, a son, Jeremy; three grandchildren, Josh, Allen and Hawk, his sisters, Sharon, Glenna, and Robin, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the American Heart Association or the American Lung Association on Michael’s behalf.

Information provided by Bueler Cottonwood Funeral Home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News