COVID-19 Update: State health officials announce booster vaccine eligibility for people ages 18 and older

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: November 22, 2021 5:17 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — State health officials announced that everyone 18 and older is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster, according to a news release Monday.

The Arizona Department of Health Services made the announcement after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended booster shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for adults in the U.S. who are at least six months past their second shot.

“Vaccines have proven remarkably effective at preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19,” said Don Herrington, interim director of the ADHS. “Now everyone 18 and older can get a safe and free booster dose to make sure they continue to have the best possible protection.”

ADHS officials also stated that a booster is recommended for all adults who are at least two months past the single-does Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To find a vaccine provider near you, visit azhealth.gov/findvaccine or yavapaiaz.gov/chs.

photo

This chart shows COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County from May 1 to Nov. 19, 2021, between the vaccinated and unvaccinated public. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County health officials on Monday, Nov. 22, reported 412 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths over the weekend.

The county has tested 101,253 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 31,619 positive cases and 769 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported 27 new patients of COVID-19. In Prescott and Prescott Valley, the Yavapai Regional Medical Center reported 85 COVID-19 patients. No numbers were available for the Prescott VA on Monday.

The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a 21.6% positivity rate and 407 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending Nov. 7.

CASE STATS

Of the 11,236 new cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County between May 1 and Nov. 19, only 1,550 people were vaccinated (13.8%), meaning that 86.21% (9,686) were not vaccinated, according to YCCHS data.

Of the 1,045 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, 919 (88%) were unvaccinated and of the 228 who died, 210 (92%) were unvaccinated.

Teenagers are still among the highest rates of unvaccinated individuals in Yavapai County, with only 19 (2.2%) of the 880 new COVID-19 cases having been vaccinated.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

