Wyatt Gallery to host grand opening Saturday

SEDONA - A new art gallery has opened at Hillside in Sedona, with works ranging from jewelry to Soderberg sculptures, and is mounting a grand opening this weekend.

The Wyatt Gallery is hosting a public reception Saturday, Nov. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. The gallery had a soft-opening Nov. 5.

A long-held dream of local businessman Douglas Wyatt, the Wyatt Gallery aims to “inspire and uplift the spirit through fine art, jewelry and superb natural minerals,” according to the gallery announcement.

Douglas Wyatt is the founder of Sovereign Laboratories, known for producing colostrum for physical health, and he also deeply appreciates the role of the arts in mental wellbeing. A long-time collector of art, jewelry, sculptures and natural minerals, his keen eye for beauty and willingness to support new art makes its mark on his gallery.

Gallery Manager Donna Bonavito has worked closely with Wyatt to create an open, well-lit space that welcomes visitors and showcases the creations of artists from Arizona, California and North Dakota. For the opening The Wyatt Gallery offers visual art by Black Pinto Horse, Lydia Gatzow, Damian Gomes Tiffany Davis-Rustam, Jun Blanco, Janet Blumenthal and Kristi Rauckis.

Complementing the art is stunning jewelry from world-renowned Mariana Gorga, Tommy Turquoise and Julia Galvan.

The Wyatt Gallery offers a number of pieces by master sculptor John Soderberg, bringing a powerful and moving presence throughout the space.

The opening event is further graced with live music from the innovative musical artist Will Eaton. His musical composition has been described as an evocative style that captures the spirit of the Southwest and he is acknowledges as one of the worlds’ greatest designers and builders of unique guitars. He is known locally as the guiding light of The Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood.

At the opening, also enjoy tasty treats as you browse the eclectic pieces artfully arranged. The Wyatt Gallery’s standard hour will be Wednesday through Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The gallery can be found in suites A5 and A6 at Hillside Shopping Plaza, 671 SR 179. Learn more at WyattGallery.art.

