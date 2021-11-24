34th annual Made in Clarkdale Artist Showcase set for Dec. 2-5

In celebration of creativity, Made in Clarkdale invites you to the 34th annual Artist Showcase in December, according to a news release.

This community art show is held in the historic Clark Memorial Clubhouse at 9th Street and Main Street and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 5.

Since 1987, artists living, working, or going to school in Clarkdale have been sharing their love of art with the public through an annual Made in Clarkdale Artist Showcase. Representing a diverse range of mediums from traditional fine art paintings, ceramics, wood, weaving, gourds, basketry and jewelry to more modern forms of art including digital photography, mixed media and up-cycling there is always something to love!

Every year is different and exciting as new artists join and add their creative vision. This year, Made in Clarkdale is looking forward to collaborating with the artists from Reitz Ranch and have added two new members.

They are: Bonnie Lane, who makes beautiful solar glass lights from up-cycled glassware, and ArLean Minnick, who is currently creating collage on glass.

COVID-19 has changed the world, however, it has not stopped artists from creating. Challenge sparks creativity, and the Made in Clarkdale artists are up to the task. They are especially excited to share their artistic endeavors with you as always in the Historic Clarkdale Clubhouse. They have redesigned the show’s floor plan, creating a spacious and inviting environment to cultivate thought and discussion, and of course, to delight in art.

Scheduled entertainment has been put on hold this year but you may be pleasantly surprised to hear an impromptu performance from one of our many local talents at any moment.

Enthusiasm for The Made in Clarkdale Artist Showcase is alive and well! This is a great opportunity to view incredible art, meet the artists, and buy “one of a kind” originals! There is something for everyone. Come, bring your friends and family, and enjoy! Free and open to the public.

For more information, visit madeinclarkdale.org.

Information provided by Made in Clarkdale.