Comedian Keith Ellis visits Sedona Arts Academy on Black Friday

Black Friday Comedy Hour, Friday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Join Phoenix’ Keith Ellis, The Clean Comedian and local stars for some great laughs on Black Friday. ‘Tis the season to be laughing! Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Premium seating is available for $25 per person. Five dollars of every ticket sale goes to help support the food pantry in the Village of Oak Creek. Buy your tickets at bit.ly/saa-black-friday-comedy-2021.

Cooking with Chef Minyan Zhu, Thursday, Dec. 9, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The last class in this series is Art of the Pickle. Past classes in this series featured delicious soups, sourdough, sourdough pizza using seasonal ingredients and techniques that provide limitless options when it comes to crafting your meals. Don’t miss this chance to learn how to make your own pickles.

Advanced registration is recommended. Class is $35 in advance or $45 at the door. Class is limited to 30 participants. We are following CDC COVID-19 guidelines for masks and vaccinations. Sorry, no refunds.

Tickets are available at bit.ly/saa-cooking-class-fall21 or call 860-705-9711.

Information provided by the Sedona Arts Academy.