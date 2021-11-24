Esteban to play at Sound Bites Grill during Thanksgiving weekend

It’s going to be a great week of music and fun at Sound Bites Grill in Sedona. On Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m., it’s Wineaux Wednesday, presided over by local favorite Patrick Ki on ukulele and guitar, according to a news release.

A consummate professional, Ki creates the perfect backdrop for an evening of great dining paired with fine wine tasting.

On Thursday, Nov. 25, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., celebrate Thanksgiving with David Vincent Mills on the piano. Enjoy your Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings, and feast to your heart’s content on a traditional holiday meal you and your entire family can enjoy together.

On Friday, Nov. 26, from 7 to 10 p.m. it’s Michael Johnson and The Denim Brigade rocking the night away. This folk-rock ensemble of gifted professional entertainers will take you on a magic carpet ride through classics by James Taylor, Paul Simon, Kenny Logins and more, flavored by their unique inimitable style.

On Saturday, Nov. 27, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. it’s the legendary flamenco artist Esteban gracing the Sound Bite Celebrity Room stage.

Known around the world for his command of the guitar and his colorful performances, Esteban puts on a show like no other. Accompanied by his daughter Theresa Joy, a gifted violinist, it’s a lifetime experience seeing him perform up close and personal, here in Sedona.

On Sunday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy Corey Specter performing during Sound Bites new brunch offering that runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy great breakfast treats and delights sure to grace your Sunday with a great start and musical fun. Spector is one of the most energetic and fun musicians in the Sedona area.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. State Route 89A, Sedona.

Please call 928-282-2713 for more information or to make reservations. For more information, visit Soundbiitesgrill.com.

Information provided by Sound Bites Grill.