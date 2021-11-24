‘Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)’ play set for Dec. 2-4 at Sedona Arts Center

To kick off this holiday season, Emerson Theater Collaborative presents Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!), a play written by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald and John K. Alvarez, according to a news release.

The play is scheduled to take place at the Sedona Arts Academy and Community Center, 7000 State Route 179, Suite C-100, from Thursday to Saturday, Dec. 2 to 4.

Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decided to perform every Christmas story ever told – plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung.

“A madcap romp through the holiday season, sending up everything from Dickens to Dr. Seuss, this show is 90-plus minutes of high octane jollity and frivolity,” a news release stated.

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) is produced by Camilla Ross and directed by Denise Royal. The show stars William Gabriel Greer (who also appeared in ETC’s production of Vivian’s Music, 1969), Joshua Rivedal (playwright and actor in ETC’s recent Kicking My Blue Genes In The Butt show) and Jimmy Shoffman (three-time ariZoni award-winning actor).

“This show promises to provide lots of laughs and a great way to get into the holiday spirit,” a news release stated.

Show times are Thursday, Dec. 2, and Friday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. Ticket are $35-$55 and can be purchased at bit.ly/etc-ticketleap-xmas-2021, or by calling 860-705-9711.

For more information, call 860-705-9711, or visit emersontheatercollaborative.org.

Information provided by the Emerson Theater Collaborative.