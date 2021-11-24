Festival presents ‘Love is Love is Love’ premiere Nov. 26-Dec. 2

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the northern Arizona premiere of acclaimed new romantic comedy/drama “Love is Love is Love” showing Nov. 26-Dec. 2 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, according to a news release.

“Love is Love is Love” boasts an all-star, award-winning ensemble cast, including Rita Wilson, Cybill Shepherd, Rosanna Arquette, Joanne Whalley, Chris Messina, Maya Kazan, Kathy Baker and more, and is directed by Eleanor Coppola.

“Love is Love is Love” is three stories that explore love, commitment, and loyalty between couples and friends.

In the film’s first story — “Two for Dinner” — a married couple find an unconventional way to transcend long distance through technology, but discover they were farther apart than they knew.

In “Sailing Lesson,” a long-married couple tries to reignite their honeymoon-phase heat through a spontaneous sailing trip … and unexpected events arise.

And in “Late Lunch,” a young woman who recently lost her mother gathers together a group of her mother’s friends to share memories. Surprising revelations ensue.

“Love is Love is Love” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 26-Dec. 2. Show times will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26, 27 and 28; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 29, Dec. 1 and 2.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.