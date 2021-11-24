Monday Movies on Main: ‘Great Voices Sing John Denver’ set to premier Nov. 29

‘Monday Movies on Main’ will feature the Cottonwood premiere of “Great Voices Sing John Denver” on Monday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts, according to a news release.

John Denver and opera fans alike have something to look forward to as we go behind the scenes of the creation of the CD called “Great Voices Sing John Denver.”

Legendary music producer, Milton Okun along with arranger and conductor Lee Holdridge, bring some of the most famous names in opera to sing John Denver’s famous hit songs.

John Denver, one of the world’s best known and best-loved performers, died tragically in a plane crash in October 1997. But his music lives on.

In “Great Voices Sing John Denver”, the world’s greatest opera singers pay homage to his work with such songs as Leaving on a Jet Plane, Sunshine on my Shoulders, This Old Guitar, Calypso and Annie’s Song. They explain what drew them to Denver and to the particular songs they perform.

Featured artists include Placido Domingo, Danielle de Niese, Matthew Polenzani (singing in English and Italian) Patricia Racette, Rene Pape, Nathan Gunn, Dolora Zajick, Thomas Hampson, Rod Gilfry, Denyce Graves, Shenyang (singing in English and Mandarian) Daniel Montenegro, Placido Domingo Jr., Stuart Skelton and Barbara Padilla.

The film shows that there are no barriers, neither by country, nor by style when it comes to this memorable music.

Plácido Domingo sings ‘Perhaps Love’ in a duet with his son Plácido Domingo Jr. He sang it originally more than 30 years ago with John Denver himself. “Rerecording this song with my son takes me back to a wonderful moment in my life,” he says.

The idea for this collaborative effort came from Rosemary, the wife of music producer Milton Okun. It was a happy joining of his two professional loves: John Denver — whom he represented for 40 years — and his work and friendship with the world’s great opera singers.

“Great Voices Sing John Denver” will show at the Old Town Center for the Arts on Monday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for film festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Because of limited seating, SIFF and OTCA recommend purchasing advanced tickets. Please call 928-282-1177 day of show to check ticket availability for door sales. The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.

