Monday at the Museum: Fire making demonstration set for Nov. 29

“Monday at the Museum” will feature a fire making demonstration on Monday, Nov. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release.

Al Cornell will demonstrate pre-historic to new-world fire starting methods. This includes the hand drill, the bow drill and the arctic strap drill methods. There is no fee for these demonstrations.

“Monday at the Museum” is a workshop/demonstration held every Monday; please call for a current schedule. The museum is always looking for participants who are willing to share their knowledge of “old time” crafts and skills.

For details, call the volunteer coordinator at the museum at 928-282-7038.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road; public parking is one-half block north of the museum entrance. The museum is open daily 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; $7 admission is separate.

