Red Rocks Music Festival presents Viano String Quartet Dec. 3

The Red Rocks Music Festival in collaboration with the Sedona International Film Festival will present the Viano String Quartet, winners of the 2019 Banff International String Quartet Competition, at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, according to a news release.

The Viano String Quartet is composed of Lucy Wang and Hao Zhou, violins, Aidan Kane, Viola, and Tate Zawadiuk, cello.

Formed in 2015 at the Colburn Conservatory of Music in Los- Angeles where they have been Ensemble in Residence, the Quartet will be in residence at the Meadows School of Music Southern Methodist University through the 2022-23 season.

The Ensemble has performed in Wigmore Hall, Place Flagey, Konzerthous Berlin, and Segerstrom Center for the Arts. In 2019-20, the Quartet made their debut in Paris, Bremen, Vancouver and Beijing among other cities.

The program will include two chamber music jewels, the “American” quartet by A. Dvorak and “Death & the Maiden” by F. Schubert. In addition the quartet will perform “Evergreen” by Caroline Shaw which is an Arizona premiere.

The composer Caroline Shaw was inspired by a visit to Galiano Island in British-Columbia, Canada, during which she encountered an evergreen tree. This tree-old scaggy and covered with moth inspired her to write this work.

The event is set for Friday, Dec. 3, at the Mary D. Fisher theatre, 2030 State Route 89A, Suite a-3, Sedona. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit sedonafilmfestival.com or call 928-282-1177.

Information provided by the Red Rocks Music Festival.