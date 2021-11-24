Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Hive’ premiere Nov. 27-Dec. 1

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the most-awarded film at Sundance ‘Hive’ showing Nov. 27-Dec. 1 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, according to a news release.

‘Hive’ is Kosovo’s official submission to the Academy Awards for Best International Feature.

Sundance triple award-winner ‘Hive’ is a searing drama based on the true story of Fahrije (award-winning Albanian actress Yllka Gashi), who, like many of the other women in her patriarchal village, has lived with fading hope and burgeoning grief since her husband went missing during the war in Kosovo.

In order to provide for her struggling family, she pulls the other widows in her community together to launch a business selling a local food product. Together, they find healing and solace in considering a future without their husbands — but their will to begin living independently is met with hostility.

The men in the village condemn Fahrije’s efforts to empower herself and the women around her, starting a feud that threatens their newfound sovereignty — and the financial future of Fahrije’s family.

Against the backdrop of Eastern Europe’s civil unrest and lingering misogyny, Fahrije and the women of her village join in a struggle to find hope in the face of an uncertain future.

Winner of the Audience Award, Directing Award, and World Cinema Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, ‘Hive’ is a pithy portrait of loss and our uphill journeys to freedom.

‘Hive’ will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 27-Dec. 1. Show times will be 7 p.m. on Saturday and Tuesday, Nov. 27 and 30; and 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 29 and Dec. 1.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.