Upcoming holiday treats at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

The Yavapai College Performing Arts Center has spent the COVID-19 lockdown cleaning, revamping and modernizing its facilities and is ready to throw off the pandemic shackles with a compelling and eclectic holiday season, according to a news release.

“I am thrilled to present our 21-22 season,” Yavapai College Performing Arts Center Director of Programming and Development Dr. Craig Ralston said. “We have rescheduled canceled shows and engaged new artists you will love. With our new HVAC system purifying the air, our performing arts center is ready to welcome you back.”

YCPAC gets into the country vibe with an early Christmas present, when Grammy/CMA nominee Josh Turner brings his unforgettable voice and his “Holiday & The Hits” tour into Prescott for one remarkable Yuletide performance (Dec. 2).

The college continues the holiday spirit, with Handel’s Messiah, sung lovingly by YC’s combined choirs and special guest soloists, Dec. 4 and 5. Then join the community in Bedford Falls this Christmas, when YCPAC encores its live musical adaptation of the Frank Capra classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Dec. 16 to 19.

TICKETS

YCPAC Director’s Choice subscription packages, featuring four pre-selected performances, are already on sale. Pre-show dinners at the YCPAC are available for certain events.

Single tickets and “Pick 3” packages (pick 3 shows, save 10%) go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 14. The YCPAC ticket office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. For reservations or more information, please call 928-776-2000, or visit ycpac.com.

Information provided by the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.