Column: A time to be thankful, and a new path in life

I sat at the table with my family during Thanksgiving dinner this week and I couldn’t help but realize how lucky I really am.

A beautiful wife, three healthy children and a loving home. We all pitched in for Thanksgiving dinner this time around. My wife focused on the turkey, I did potatoes, A.J. helped watch the baby and set the table, and Emma did the stuffing and other random food jobs with mom.

It was a great time at the Bergner household.

Every year we go around the table and say what we’re thankful for. This year, I said my family, but also a new path I’m about to take.

Although my colleagues, and many Verde Valley leaders know already, I thought it was time to announce that I am stepping down as editor of The Verde Independent. I resigned before Halloween and today, Friday, Nov. 26, as I write this column, it may likely be my last day in the newspaper business.

Yes, that’s correct, I’ve spent 15 years working in the newspaper business, and another five working in media with sports information departments during my college days. So 20 years in total bringing news, sports and commentary to readers everywhere.

I may write from time to time as I still love to cover sports, but, it is time for me to move on. I will be switching careers, heading into the nonprofit sector and taking a job with Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters as a development specialist, and I must say, I’m very excited for this upcoming adventure.

YBBBS is so important to our community, to our local families and the kids, and I’m so thankful that I will get to be a part of their mission.

I’m also thankful for all the people I’ve worked with in the newspaper business, and those who taught me how to be a journalist. You all know who you are.

I’m thankful for my wife, standing beside me and supporting me in a job I loved, encouraging me to take the next step and not to be afraid of what comes next.

I’m thankful to my late father, Brian Sr., who taught me work ethic, responsibility, and a love for the sports page.

And I’m forever thankful to you, the readers, who make our jobs worthy of the effort. You support local journalism, which is such an important thing to have in a community. I thank you for it!

Lastly, an important piece of advice I’ve always liked came from Theodor Seuss Geisel (Dr. Seuss), who said, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

Will do, sir.

