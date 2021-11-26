Obituary: Marion Alice Freudinger nee Albanese

Marion Alice Freudinger nee Albanese, of Cottonwood passed to be with her legion of Mary in Heaven November 9, 2021.

Marion was born October 4, 1936, to Paul and Loretta Albanese in Chicago. Surviving is her husband of 43 years, Raymond.

Marion and Ray raised a combined family of seven surviving children: Patricia Schurman (Lee Easter deceased), Catherine (Mike) Sabin, Lawrence (Catherine), Paul (Noreen), Raymond (Cindy), Christopher (Mary), and Mark (Sheryl). Marion and Ray are grandparents to 15 and great-grandparents to 14.

Marion is survived by her only sibling William (Joy) Albanese also of Cottonwood. Preceeded in death by her parents, her late husband Charles Freudinger, and her granddaughter Helen Schurman.

Services of the Holy sacrifice of the Mass will be held Friday, December 3 at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 700 North Bill Gray Road, Cottonwood Arizona 86326. Arrangements are by Westcott Funeral Home, 928-634-9566.





Donations in her memory may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 700 N. Bill Grey Rd., Cottonwood, AZ 86326 Facial Masks and social distancing are required. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com Information provided by Westcott Funeral Home.