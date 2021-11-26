Obituary: Reilley Holland Weatherford

Reilley Holland Weatherford, 16 of Camp Verde, Arizona. He took his final ride into the Lord’s arms on November 16, 2021.



Born November 26, 2004 in Cottonwood, AZ to Steven and Misty Weatherford. He was a junior at Camp Verde High School where he didn’t take school too seriously and was always surrounded by friends with a smile on his face.



Reilley had a zest for life and he lived it to the fullest doing all the things he loved with all of the people he loved. He loved Jesus, his family, best friends and dirt bikes. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone that needed it. Reilley was a generous loving soul and had a smile that lit up any room. To know him, was to truly love him.



Reilley is survived by his parents Steven and Misty, brother Casey and furry brother Able; grandparents Pete (Peepaw) and Debbie (Grandma Shoog) Roulette, Mike and M’chelle Weatherford, Buddy Whitfield and Debra Underwood; great grandparents, Betty and Winson Underwood. Reilley was also Blessed beyond measure with many aunts, uncles and cousins, several that he was especially close with and the Best of Friends that anyone could ever ask for.



Reilley is preceded in death by his Grandpa and Grandma Church and cousin, Troy Krauter.



A Celebration of Life was held November 27, 2021 at Parkside Community Church, 401 Camp Lincoln Rd. Camp Verde, AZ 86322. In Lieu of Flowers, please donate to an organization on behalf of Reilley Weatherford. Condolences may be shared at www.beulerfunerallhome.com.



