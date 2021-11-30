Big Park Council discusses transportation needs in Verde Valley

The Verde Valley Master Transportation Plan is a joint effort by Yavapai County, the Verde Valley Transportation Planning Organization (VVTPO), and the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) to identify and address the most critical current and future transportation needs within the Verde Valley.

The VVTPO meets quarterly and Steve Fiedler is liaison on behalf of the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council (BPRCC). Other attendees include ADOT, Yavapai County, the Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG), Yavapai Apache Nation, the Forest Service, various fire districts, as well as individual towns and city representatives such as Sedona, Cornville, Cottonwood, Clarkdale, Beaver Creek.

This is an active group that has the authority to get things done for the transportation needs within the Village and Verde Valley as a whole.

Fiedler is also the field supervisor for the State Route 179 road-district known as the Red Rock Road Enhancement Maintenance District (RRREMD). In this instance he had an onsite meeting with ADOT in his capacity as field supervisor, and this past week received the following updates from Chad Auker, P.E. Northcentral Assistant District Engineer (ADOT).

All timing is, of course, subject to delay due to winter storm or flood clean-ups. Auker’s answers to Fiedler’s questions include:

1) Repair and improvements to the drainage area on the southwest corner of Bell Rock Blvd. and State Route 179: ADOT will supply new riprap material and hydro-vacuum the plugged pipe culvert. Any proposed riprap must be approved through the RRREMD Board. RRREMD will pay a landscaper to install and rebuild the drainage ditch.

2) Repainting of hand rails will be included in the ADOT future budget: Timeframe: By 2023.

3) Hillside drainage across from the collective is not addressed by ADOT; although the hillside across from collective is ADOT right of way property. RRREMD is responsible to maintain the drainage area below hillside, between hillside and the sidewalk, as erosion occurs filling up the drain swale. This is ongoing maintenance about every five years.

4) ADOT will continue to maintain the drainages at the Collective drainage wash and the wash coming down from the Oak Creek Country Club golf course. Timeframe: Ongoing.

5) Damaged curbs are being repaired at the locations noted by-mid December 2021.

6) Yellow curbs that are fading will be repainted by mid-December 2021, however ADOT didn’t specify if they are painting all yellow curbs or just the four areas where left turn lanes expose the curb to left turning trucks and ongoing traffic.

7) ADOT will evaluate and clean out the clogged drain at the northwest corner of the Las Piedras roundabout, by mid-December 2021.

If you notice a transportation/road maintenance issue or have a question about transportation within the Big Park area, send an email to info@bigparkcouncil.org and Fiedler will raise the question. Fiedler raises questions on transportation issues of interest within the Village in both VVTPO & RRREMD capacities, and the Big Park Council is fortunate to be able to share his service.

Information provided by the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council.