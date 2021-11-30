OTCA set to host Grace Field for ‘A Broadway Holiday’ Dec. 4

The Old Town Center for the Arts is set to present Grace Field, performing “A Broadway Holiday” Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m., according to a news release.

Grace has been featured on NBC's the Today Show performing with Hugh Jackman, is a proud member of Tony Award Winning Broadway Inspirational Voices and has been in multiple musical theatre productions across the globe. She most recently performed on Broadway in "Disney on Broadway 25th Anniversary Special" with Whoopi Goldberg at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Grace was born in the little town of Austin, Texas. From the get-go, everyone knew she was an artist; before she could ever speak, she was either singing, plunking notes on the piano or creating artwork! Her love for theatre and performing grew as she started school and began to perform in school plays and musicals. Her musical debut was in the fourth grade, where she played the title role of Oliver in Oliver.

Field has sung at theatres including Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre, New Victory Theatre, the Barclay Center, The Public Theatre, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and Off Broadway’s New World Stages.

Grace has also had the privilege to work with Broadway’s Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz, Rebecca Luker, Seth Rudetsky, Anthony Rapp, and others. Field has also sung with multi Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald, Cynthia Elviro, Shoshana Bean and Hollywood Walk of Fame’s Billy Porter. Field made her New York Public Theatre debut in Alan Menken's adaptation of Disney's “Hercules.”

She is a proud member of the Grammy award-nominated and now Tony Award-winning group Broadway Inspirational Voices in New York City. Field also is a soloist at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Not only does Grace perform professionally on the stage, but she also is a professional pianist, artist and model.

Field has founded Dare to Dream Art Charity, which encourages people to donate to local or global charities through the gift of art. She recently released a Christmas CD where 100% of the sales go to Operation Christmas Child, which aids third world country children.

She is currently on tour as the lead female singer and keyboardist in the tribute band "Mercury – The Story of Queen’s Lead Singer" and also is currently touring with platinum recording artist Geoff Sewell in his London-based company Incognito artists and Bravo Amici.

In 2022, Field will be performing at Carnegie Hall playing the role of Aloysia Weber, Mozart's Muse in Mozart - The New Musical. Don’t miss this special holiday concert, and seeing this amazing artist, in person!

Tickets for Grace Field are $20 in advance and $22 at the door, $25 Priority seating in the first three rows. Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer; and in Sedona at The Sedona Film Fest Box Office. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood.

For more information, visit oldtowncenter.org.

Information provided by Old Town Center for the Arts.

If You Go…

What: A Broadway Holiday with Grace Field

When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m.

Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street & Main, Cottonwood

How Much: $20 adv, $22 door, $25 Priority seating in the first three rows

More info: 928-634-0940, oldtowncenter.org