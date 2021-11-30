Sedona Railroaders to host annual show Dec. 10-23 at Sedona Vista Village
The Sedona Railroaders are scheduled to have their annual holiday train show from Friday, Dec. 10, through Thursday, Dec. 23, according to a news release.
This traditional holiday event in its 26th year will again take place in the Sedona Vista Village, 6657 State Route 179, in the Village of Oak Creek on the corner of Highway 179 and Jacks Canyon Road.
Hours will be daily 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The show is free to the public.
No Christmas would be complete without memories of the old-fashioned department store’s displays of miniature toy trains. “Get on Board!” and enjoy the re-creation of some of these memories through stunning visual images of operating model railroad equipment.
This year’s exhibit will include an American Flyer S gauge layout. G, O, N, and HO gauges will also be on display.
Club members look forward to sharing their love of model railroading with residents and visitors alike.
Information provided by Sedona Railroaders.
