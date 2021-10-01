OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Oct. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Howard M. Beck

Howard M. Beck. (Courtesy)

Howard M. Beck. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 1, 2021 5:46 p.m.

Howard Mascareñas Beck, 88, of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away on June 27, 2021, at home. He was born on March 24, 1933, in Port of Spain, Trinidad, to Howard A. Beck and Celina M. Beck. Howard was raised in Venezuela until 1939 when the family moved to Denver, Colorado.

Howard graduated from East High School in Denver, in 1952. He joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean war where he served on the U.S.S. Kankakee. He was a seaman gunfire control third class. After the Navy he attended the University of Colorado- Boulder where he graduated with a degree in Economics. Howard was an avid pilot with a tremendous love of flying. He owned four planes over the years.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; son, Grant Beck and wife, Anna Beck, and daughter, Robyn Mitchell and husband, Del Nordby; stepson, John Osburn and wife, Cindy Osburn, and stepdaughter, Sheryl Sewell and husband, Doug Sewell, as well as his sister, Patricia Baltins. He was predeceased by his son, Scott Beck; brother, Terry Beck and stepson, Lawrence Osburn. He was also grandfather to eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

Howard was interred in Prescott National Cemetery.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News