Obituary: Howard M. Beck

Howard Mascareñas Beck, 88, of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away on June 27, 2021, at home. He was born on March 24, 1933, in Port of Spain, Trinidad, to Howard A. Beck and Celina M. Beck. Howard was raised in Venezuela until 1939 when the family moved to Denver, Colorado.

Howard graduated from East High School in Denver, in 1952. He joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean war where he served on the U.S.S. Kankakee. He was a seaman gunfire control third class. After the Navy he attended the University of Colorado- Boulder where he graduated with a degree in Economics. Howard was an avid pilot with a tremendous love of flying. He owned four planes over the years.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; son, Grant Beck and wife, Anna Beck, and daughter, Robyn Mitchell and husband, Del Nordby; stepson, John Osburn and wife, Cindy Osburn, and stepdaughter, Sheryl Sewell and husband, Doug Sewell, as well as his sister, Patricia Baltins. He was predeceased by his son, Scott Beck; brother, Terry Beck and stepson, Lawrence Osburn. He was also grandfather to eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

Howard was interred in Prescott National Cemetery.



Information was provided by the family.