Obituary: Lawrence Garcia

Lawrence Garcia, of Libby, Montana, passed away September 4th, 2021 when his generous heart could no longer sustain him. Larry briefly opened his eyes for hugs, kisses and our encouraging words of love and that evening Our Lord Jesus Christ took Larry by the hand as he peacefully slipped away. This wonderful man was surrounded by loved ones near and far.

Larry was born July 29, 1951 in Los Angeles, CA to Henry and Velia (Trujillo) Garcia. Larry was raised in Santa Paula, CA with his brothers, Henry and Bill Garcia. His family had strong ties to Cottonwood, Arizona with many relatives and friends living there. It was the place for many get togethers and great memories over the growing up years.

Larry played high school football while he attended Santa Paula High School graduating as Senior Class President in 1969. He continued his education and football career at Ventura College and Cal State Northridge. Larry earned his Masters Degree in Education at Portland State, Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. Larry enjoyed careers in retail management, outside sales management but his true love was teaching elementary education in Oregon and California. Larry lived where his interests led him. Cottonwood, Flagstaff, Phoenix, Michigan, Oregon, Ventura County and eventually back to Cottonwood.

This is where Larry and Leslie met in the mid 1970’s. Their friendship continued across the miles for 37 years. Then their paths crossed again in Arizona. They eventually began a great marriage and in 2018, they packed up and returned to Leslie’s home in Libby, Montana.

Although he never had children of his own, Larry cherished watching the younger cousins as they grew up. He was bestowed the utmost honor of being “Cousin Uncle Larry” to some beautiful young ladies who were very special to him.

Larry’s love of music was evident by his incredible music collection, concert attendance (over 700!) and his own beautiful guitar playing. Larry gifted family and friends with custom music CDs. You are lucky if you received them! Larry is survived by his loving wife and longtime friend, Leslie (Irwin) Garcia; brother, Bill (Melinda) Garcia; nieces, Casey, Courtney and Donna; Melinda’s son, Matt (Brielle) Scott, daughter, Kelsey (Terry) Cosgrove and grandsons, Owen, Brooks and Ben; cousin/sisters, Debra Trujillo and Rhoberta (Orly) Paz; Leslie’s daughter, Shawna Norry (Jeremy); son, Jay (Dawn) Norry; grandchildren, Selinna Maefau (Brandon) and DJ Maefau (Bobbi); many cousins and his lifelong best friend ever, Sammy Salas of Santa Paula, CA. Larry was welcomed to his Heavenly home by his parents; brother, Henry Garcia, Padrinos, Tias, Tios and cousins as well as countless friends. Larry lived a well done, honorable life and loved us all. Rest In Peace, my love.

Condolences and memories may be posted at schnackenbergfh.com Services will take place November 20, 2021 in Cottonwood, Arizona. Location and time will be posted when determined.

