Police: 35-year-old woman arrested for multiple burglaries in Clarkdale

CLARKDALE — A 35-year-old Prescott Valley woman was arrested for several alleged burglaries in Clarkdale over the course of just a few days, according to a news release Thursday.

Ashley Lynn Paisano, 35, of Prescott Valley, was identified through surveillance video and eyewitness accounts and was arrested by the Clarkdale Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 26.

She was booked into the Yavapai County Jail in Camp Verde and charged with two counts of trespassing and six counts of burglary in the second degree.

WHAT HAPPENED

Multiple calls from local citizens in Clarkdale reported several burglaries that occurred in the evenings of Sept. 23 and 24. On Sept. 24, Clarkdale PD took a report of an attempted burglary from a resident of the Mountain Gate subdivision.

“Officers subsequently received at least seven more reports of car burglaries and trespassing in the neighborhood,” Clarkdale PD spokesperson Sgt. Joe Candelaria said in a statement. “Residents provided surveillance video of the suspect and suspect vehicle. The stolen items were mostly of low value and included a purse, wallet, sunglasses, toolbox, phone charger, baby clothes, and a floor mat.”

All thefts were from unlocked vehicles and an unlocked garage, Candelaria said.

Following leads, officers were able to identify Paisano and locate her vehicle in Old Town Cottonwood.

On Sept. 26, Clarkdale PD stopped the suspect after a receiving a call for reckless driving on State Route 89A traveling from Clarkdale from Jerome.

“The driver was Paisano and some of the stolen property was in the vehicle,” Candelaria said.

Officers conducted a search warrant of Paisano’s vehicle and home in Prescott Valley with Cottonwood Police and Prescott Valley Police departments assisting.

Paisano is a suspect in multiple burglaries in Cottonwood.

“People who have had items stolen from unlocked vehicles are encouraged to report the crime to their local police department,” Candelaria said.

Contact Clarkdale PD at 928-649-7700, or email Candelaria at joe.candelaria@clarkdale.az.gov.

