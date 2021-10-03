Column: Celebrating ‘National Newspaper Week’ at the Independent

You may have quickly noticed today’s edition on your front porch, driveway, mailbox or on a rack in town somewhere.

A blank front page reading only “Imagine your community without its local newspaper” certainly stands out, doesn’t it?

Think about it for a moment, truly. What if there was no local news in the Verde Valley?

What if you couldn’t read up on your favorite local business, or what’s happening at our local schools, or the most recent council meeting?

What if you weren’t aware of a new city hall purchase, or a potential large land development proposal, or a big event coming to town like Thunder Valley Rally, or the new sex-education program our local schools are implementing?

What if you couldn’t read up on local water issues and the Verde River, or know that the local police were asking for help in finding a criminal who stole a debit card and used it to charge hundreds of dollars to an account that didn’t belong to him?

What if there wasn’t weekly updates on Yavapai County COVID-19 numbers, or election news with upcoming voting procedures, or where to get that seasonal flu shot?

What if you didn’t know what local leaders thought about mask mandates, or upcoming events like Fort Verde Days or local lakes having fish “die offs” and the forest service reaching out to warn swimmers?

These are just a few of the headlines in recent editions of The Verde Independent. Our community deserves to be in the know, and we strive every day to bring you the latest news that matters to you.

The 81st annual National Newspaper Week, Sunday, Oct. 3, through Saturday, Oct. 9, is designed to recognize the service of local newspapers and their employees across North America.

Support local journalism. It provides people the information needed to shape their community, and that’s why it’s important to our democracy.

We at the Independent thank you for your readership!

