COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County reports 170 new cases, 2 deaths over weekend; more info on vaccine for kids

COTTONWOOD — Yavapai County health officials reported 170 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths over the weekend, according to a news release Monday.

The county has tested 145,928 residents for COVID-19 and there have been 26,470 positive cases and 646 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 4, while the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in both Prescott and Prescott Valley reported 32 patients. The Prescott VA has five new patients.

STATE

The Arizona Department of Health Services’ data dashboard for COVID-19 revealed there were 2,113 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths overnight.

Arizona's daily dashboard is reporting 2,113 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

The state Department of Health Services released the latest figures Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,104,535 and the total fatalities to 20,137.

Arizona is the 11th state to record with more than 20,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic started.

VACCINE FOR KIDS

The wait for parents and families to be able to vaccinate their young children from COVID-19 could continue into November, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services on Monday.

“The wait for COVID-19 vaccines comes during an ongoing surge of cases among children since going back to school,” YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti said in a statement Monday.

Pfizer and BioNTech were scheduled to submit data to the FDA last week about the safety and efficacy of their vaccine in younger children ages 5 to 11.

That data shows a "robust" antibody response and "favorable" safety outcomes in kids ages 5 to 11 who received the two-dose regimen in clinical trials, according to a YCCHS news release.

“They will submit their application for emergency use authorization in the coming weeks. The FDA is expected to take at least several weeks to analyze data collected in a trial that included more than 2,000 children before it would grant emergency use authorization,” Farneti said in a statement. “A rapid authorization could help mitigate a potential surge of cases this fall, with schools already open nationwide.”

Although the Pfizer vaccine was approved for children 12 and up back in May, they may not finish the application for ages 5 to 11 until mid-October, which could mean an FDA decision at some point between Halloween and Thanksgiving.

STAYING HEALTHY DURING PANDEMIC

Because COVID-19 is infecting so many people not only in the Verde Valley, but across the state and country, people are seeking to boost their immune systems.

“We need our bodies' defenses to be as strong as possible. The immune system is the body’s way of protecting itself from infection and disease; it fights everything from cold and flu viruses to serious conditions such as cancer,” Farneti said. “Our immune systems are complex and influenced by many factors. Vaccines build immunity against specific diseases.”

To help stay health, YCCHS has offered a few tips to boost your immune system:

Exercising regularly. Experts recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week.

Eating a healthy, balanced diet that is high in fruits and vegetables. Use the MyPlate technique to determine portions and types of healthy foods that are best for nourishing your army.

Maintaining a healthy weight. Aim for a BMI of 25 or lower. The best way to lose weight is with exercise and a healthy, balanced diet.

Getting quality sleep. Set a schedule and routine for sleep and practice good sleep hygiene.

Reducing stress and developing good coping mechanisms. Include activities in your daily life that help you handle stress, like virtually connecting with loved ones, going outside, practicing meditation regularly, exercising, making art or other hobbies.

Quitting smoking. If you smoke, you can get support to help you quit.

Drinking alcohol only in moderation, if at all. Limit the amount of alcohol you keep in the house or limit the number of glasses/bottles you drink.

Taking steps to prevent infection. This includes washing your hands frequently and social distancing.

For more information, visit yavapaiaz.gov/chs.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.