‘Dump the Drugs’ event set for 3 Verde Valley locations Oct. 23

COTTONWOOD — MATFORCE, a primary prevention coalition focused on stopping youth drug use before it starts, has partnered again this year with local law enforcement agencies to host medication takeback events throughout Yavapai County, according to a news release.

Since 2008 almost 37,000 pounds of medication have been collected and properly disposed of through Dump the Drugs events and drop box locations throughout Yavapai County.

That’s about the same weight as 24 cows.

“Takeback events are a convenient way for community members to dispose of expired or unwanted medications,” MATFORCE spokesperson Nikki Rosson said in a statement.

The events are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at eight locations in Yavapai County

Here are the Verde Valley locations:

Cottonwood Police Department, 199 S. 6th Street

Clarkdale Police Department, 49 N. 9th Street

Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, 646 S. 1st Street

For more information about this event or MATFORCE visit matforce.org.

Information provided by MATFORCE.