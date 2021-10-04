OFFERS
‘Dump the Drugs’ event set for 3 Verde Valley locations Oct. 23

Law enforcement agencies across Yavapai County have collected more than 36,800 pounds of medications since 2008. That’s about the same weight as 24 cows. (MATFORCE/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 4, 2021 5:19 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — MATFORCE, a primary prevention coalition focused on stopping youth drug use before it starts, has partnered again this year with local law enforcement agencies to host medication takeback events throughout Yavapai County, according to a news release.

Since 2008 almost 37,000 pounds of medication have been collected and properly disposed of through Dump the Drugs events and drop box locations throughout Yavapai County.

That’s about the same weight as 24 cows.

“Takeback events are a convenient way for community members to dispose of expired or unwanted medications,” MATFORCE spokesperson Nikki Rosson said in a statement.

The events are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at eight locations in Yavapai County

Here are the Verde Valley locations:

  • Cottonwood Police Department, 199 S. 6th Street

  • Clarkdale Police Department, 49 N. 9th Street

  • Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, 646 S. 1st Street

For more information about this event or MATFORCE visit matforce.org.

Information provided by MATFORCE.

