‘The Classics’ announce fall schedule at Sound Bites Grill

The Classics recently announced that they will be performing three additional shows in 2021 at the Sound Bites Grill in Sedona, according to a news release.

The additional shows will fall on Sunday, Oct. 10, and Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 at Sound Bites Grill, 101 N. State Route 89A, Sedona. All shows are free of charge.

Along with songs like “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love” and “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” The Classics has been raising the roof with fan favorites, such as “Sweet Home Chicago, “Honky Tonk” and “Kansas City.”

A virtual flashback to the big band era and under the leadership of jazz drummer George Bein, The Classics has been wowing audiences for over five years and creating a new reason for locals and tourists alike to get out on a Sunday night and share love, food, dance and song.

Come and hear Sedona icon Eric Williams as he masterfully plays a multitude of instruments, including the piano, harmonica, guitar and saxophone. And sway to the sounds of Anne Johnstonbrown as she demonstrates her sultry voice and enormous vocal range. The two will be joined by bassist Terry Bone and renowned jazz drummer Floyd Roberson.

Step back in time for a show you will never forget!

In addition to the savory food and exquisite scenic views, the Sound Bites Grill will clear the dance floor in preparation for those who wish to get up and move to the beat. Don’t miss these last three chances in 2021 to catch the music!

For reservations for 10 or more, calling 928-282-2713. For more information, visit SoundBitesGrill.com.

