Cottonwood PD to wear pink uniform patches to raise awareness of breast cancer in October

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Police Department continues to participate in the Breast Cancer Awareness Month of October by wearing pink patches, according to a news release.

Officers will be wearing their pink uniform patch for the month of October to stimulate conversation with the community and encourage public awareness.

“The Pink Patch Project is an innovative public awareness campaign where law enforcement agencies partner together and raise funds for breast cancer research and treatment,” Cottonwood PD spokesperson Sgt. Chad Sinn said.

Through the sales of collectible uniform patches, public safety agencies continue to help bring an end to breast cancer. Those that wish to support this project can purchase a pink patch for $10 by stopping by the Cottonwood PD, 199 S. 6th St. For more information, about this awareness campaign visit pinkpatchproject.com.

Information provided by the Cottonwood Police Department.