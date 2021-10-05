OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Oct. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cottonwood PD to wear pink uniform patches to raise awareness of breast cancer in October

Two officers with the Cottonwood Police Department show off their pink patches Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Cottonwood PD is participating in the annual pink uniform patches to raise awareness for breast cancer during the month of October. (Cottonwood PD/Courtesy)

Two officers with the Cottonwood Police Department show off their pink patches Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Cottonwood PD is participating in the annual pink uniform patches to raise awareness for breast cancer during the month of October. (Cottonwood PD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: October 5, 2021 12:16 p.m.

photo

Cottonwood PD is participating in the annual pink uniform patches to raise awareness for breast cancer during the month of October. (Cottonwood PD/Courtesy)

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Police Department continues to participate in the Breast Cancer Awareness Month of October by wearing pink patches, according to a news release.

Officers will be wearing their pink uniform patch for the month of October to stimulate conversation with the community and encourage public awareness.

“The Pink Patch Project is an innovative public awareness campaign where law enforcement agencies partner together and raise funds for breast cancer research and treatment,” Cottonwood PD spokesperson Sgt. Chad Sinn said.

Through the sales of collectible uniform patches, public safety agencies continue to help bring an end to breast cancer. Those that wish to support this project can purchase a pink patch for $10 by stopping by the Cottonwood PD, 199 S. 6th St. For more information, about this awareness campaign visit pinkpatchproject.com.

Information provided by the Cottonwood Police Department.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News