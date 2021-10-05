Film Fest presents ‘Adventures of a Mathematician’ premiere Oct. 8-14

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the northern Arizona premiere of the heartwarming new film “Adventures of a Mathematician” showing Oct. 8-14 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, according to a news release.

“Adventures of a Mathematician” tells the warmhearted story of Polish immigrant and mathematician Stan Ulam, who moved to the U.S. in the 1930s. Stan deals with the difficult losses of family and friends all while helping to create the hydrogen bomb and the first computer.

The film is based on the autobiography “Adventures of a Mathematician” by Stanislaw Ulam.

Cambridge, USA, 1942. Stan Ulam is a 30-year-old talented Polish Jewish mathematician, a good-looking bon vivant who is quick with a joke. Ulam’s life becomes complicated when he loses his fellowship at Harvard, but his best friend, the Hungarian genius Johnny von Neumann, quickly offers him a mysterious job which takes him to New Mexico.

Ulam moves to Los Alamos with Françoise, a French woman he meets and marries after a whirlwind romance. Surrounded by young, eccentric, charismatic immigrant scientists, Ulam begins top secret work on a nuclear bomb that could potentially blow up the entire world.

While desperately trying to help his sister flee Nazi-occupied Poland, Ulam teams up with Johnny to create the first computer, giving birth to the digital age as Europe bursts into flames.

“Adventures of a Mathematician” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 8-14. Show times will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 10; 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9; and 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 11, 13 and 14.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

